By ANI

PANNA: Swarms of locusts are being scared away by the district administration in Panna, using police sirens on Wednesday. These insects were seen in Panna Tiger Reserve yesterday where they attacked wild plants and trees.

Talking about the move to use police sires to scare away locust swarms, Suman, Agriculture Officer, Panna said that the method has been adopted by the administration to save the crops from getting damaged.

"This saved loss of agricultural crops here. The way to prevent them from damaging crops is to create loud noises or to spray insecticides," the Agriculture Officer said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Wednesday informed that locust control operations have been stepped up in affected states to combat the menace.



"Amidst a wave of locust swarms sweeping across western and northwestern India, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare has stepped up locust control operations in affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," said the Agriculture Ministry in a press release.