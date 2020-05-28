We will not try to sell immovable assets, says TTD Board

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine has decided it would hereafter not try to sell its immovable assets, including the properties donated by devotees, a top functionary of TTD said.

The decision was taken by the TTD Board at Tirumala, where the shrine is located, after a five-hour-long first- ever online board meeting by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy with TTD board members.

After the meeting, Reddy said they have resolved to put an end to the uproar created by a section of media and some vested interests on social media over TTDs move to auction 50 unviable immovable assets.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government also issued a GO banning the sale of such assets and for that reason, the TTD Board has now decided to withdraw its move to sell them though the roadmap to dispense with them was drawn up by the previous TTD Board, he said.

On the advice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD Board also decided to build a multi-crore super specialty hospital for children in Tirupati, Reddy said.

Referring to the closure of the shrine due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he said, "Once we get the nod from the government, we will open the temple, we're ever-ready to do that."