STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We will not try to sell immovable assets, says TTD Board

On the advice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD Board also decided to build a multi-crore super specialty hospital for children in Tirupati, Reddy said.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine has decided it would hereafter not try to sell its immovable assets, including the properties donated by devotees, a top functionary of TTD said.

The decision was taken by the TTD Board at Tirumala, where the shrine is located, after a five-hour-long first- ever online board meeting by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy with TTD board members.

After the meeting, Reddy said they have resolved to put an end to the uproar created by a section of media and some vested interests on social media over TTDs move to auction 50 unviable immovable assets.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government also issued a GO banning the sale of such assets and for that reason, the TTD Board has now decided to withdraw its move to sell them though the roadmap to dispense with them was drawn up by the previous TTD Board, he said.

On the advice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, TTD Board also decided to build a multi-crore super specialty hospital for children in Tirupati, Reddy said.

Referring to the closure of the shrine due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he said, "Once we get the nod from the government, we will open the temple, we're ever-ready to do that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp