2,211 Maharashtra Police personnel found coronavirus positive; 25 dead

As many as 249 of these COVID-19 patients are police officers, while 1,962 others are constabulary-rank personnel.

Published: 29th May 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 2,211 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive so far, of whom 25 have lost their lives due to the infection, an official said on Friday.

Of the total number of police personnel who succumbed to the infection, 16 are from Mumbai.

Three others are from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and the Mumbai ATS, the official said.

As many as 249 of these COVID-19 patients are police officers, while 1,962 others are constabulary-rank personnel, he said, adding that they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals Till now, 970 of them have recovered, the official added.

"At least 116 personnel were found infected in the last 24 hours. The number of over a hundred police personnel testing coronavirus positive everyday has remained constant throughout this week," he said.

There was no fresh incident of assault on the police staff or medical professionals engaged in the COVID-19 services, he said.

At least 1,18,488 offences have been registered across the state under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for the alleged violation of the lockdown order, in which 23,511 people have been arrested, the official said.

Police have seized 76,076 vehicles for plying on the roads during the lockdown, the official said, adding that fine of Rs 5.79 crore has been collected for various offences.

