Centre should frame policy for giving financial help to lockdown-hit workers: Sachin Pilot

Pilot alleged that the BJP-led Centre has neither been able to provide the necessary resources to the states nor do they have any strategy for the coming times.

Published: 29th May 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the Centre should frame a policy for providing financial help to the workers, daily wagers across the country affected by the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

As part of the party's 'Speak Up India' campaign, which was launched on Thursday, he tweeted, "Due to the anti-poor policies and poor working style of the central government, poor people are facing problems in this disaster. The Congress has placed demands before the Centre for the salvation of the poor."

"Today, the country is going through a challenging time due to the coronavirus infection. The poor families need financial help. The central government should make a nationwide policy for workers and provide financial assistance," he said.

Pilot alleged that the BJP-led Centre has neither been able to provide the necessary resources to the states nor do they have any strategy for the coming times.

State Congress leaders, took to various social media platforms to demand and initial grant of Rs 10,000 and thereafter Rs 7,500 per month for the next six months from the central government.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
