STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Are liquor delivery boys 'COVID-free', sorry no records to corroborate, reveals RTI

Rules clearly specify that each delivery boy must have a medical certificate by a civil surgeon declaring 'not infected with coronavirus'. 

Published: 29th May 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Around mid-April a pizza delivery boy who tested positive for COVID-19 lead to 72 families home quarantined in Delhi.

In Chhattisgarh with the launch of liquor sale at consumer’s doorstep through home delivery, the State Marketing Corporation (CSMCL), which undertakes retail sales, is apparently awaiting a similar risky situation to happen in the state, at least this is what an RTI reveals.

Social activist Uchit Sharma filed an RTI on May 18 seeking information from the excise department on how the strict guidelines are being followed while booking and online delivery of alcoholic drinks to the customer’s residence by delivery boys.

“I asked information under Section 7 (1) of the RTI Act that stipulates that details should be provided within 48 hours as it concerns with life and liberty of people. But for five days I was not given any response by the department. When I decided to go for appeal, I was called to access and study the relevant documents. Surprisingly, there was not a single record to suggest that stringent rules to ensure delivery boys are not infected by coronavirus had been executed before they are pressed into the service”, Sharma told the Express.

The rules clearly specifies that there has to be a medical certificate by a civil surgeon for every delivery boy declaring “not infected with coronavirus” but there is none available, Sharma added.

The special secretary (Excise dept) A P Tripathi was not available for comments. However, the excise officials informed that the placement agency has been directed to make sure the delivery persons, customers remain safe and those engaged in carrying out the orders be examined on priority.

There are four stringent rules framed by excise department for the delivery boy to be compulsorily followed. Among them is a medical check-up with the Covid-free certificate.

Chhattisgarh government has launched liquor sale at the consumer's doorstep from May 6 through home delivery and created a separate portal and an app for those willing to place an order for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus liquor home delivery
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp