Chhattisgarh: Are liquor delivery boys 'COVID-free', sorry no records to corroborate, reveals RTI

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Around mid-April a pizza delivery boy who tested positive for COVID-19 lead to 72 families home quarantined in Delhi.

In Chhattisgarh with the launch of liquor sale at consumer’s doorstep through home delivery, the State Marketing Corporation (CSMCL), which undertakes retail sales, is apparently awaiting a similar risky situation to happen in the state, at least this is what an RTI reveals.

Social activist Uchit Sharma filed an RTI on May 18 seeking information from the excise department on how the strict guidelines are being followed while booking and online delivery of alcoholic drinks to the customer’s residence by delivery boys.

“I asked information under Section 7 (1) of the RTI Act that stipulates that details should be provided within 48 hours as it concerns with life and liberty of people. But for five days I was not given any response by the department. When I decided to go for appeal, I was called to access and study the relevant documents. Surprisingly, there was not a single record to suggest that stringent rules to ensure delivery boys are not infected by coronavirus had been executed before they are pressed into the service”, Sharma told the Express.

The rules clearly specifies that there has to be a medical certificate by a civil surgeon for every delivery boy declaring “not infected with coronavirus” but there is none available, Sharma added.

The special secretary (Excise dept) A P Tripathi was not available for comments. However, the excise officials informed that the placement agency has been directed to make sure the delivery persons, customers remain safe and those engaged in carrying out the orders be examined on priority.

There are four stringent rules framed by excise department for the delivery boy to be compulsorily followed. Among them is a medical check-up with the Covid-free certificate.

Chhattisgarh government has launched liquor sale at the consumer's doorstep from May 6 through home delivery and created a separate portal and an app for those willing to place an order for it.