COVID-19: All India Mahila Congress to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads to women in need

Sushmita Dev, President also slammed Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for her tweet on Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:12 PM

Sanitary napkins being distributed by Commisionrate Police at containment zone of Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) plans to distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads, under 'Garima' campaign to women who do not have access to it amid COVID-19 lockdown, said AIMC president on Friday.

"At this time when there is a lack of food and water, some women also do not have access to sanitary pads. We have been working for a month to help the women stuck during this lockdown, and we will continue to do so. Irrespective of whether it takes a month or two, we will distribute 25 lakh sanitary pads to all the needy women," Sushmita Dev, President, AIMC told ANI.

Dev also slammed Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for her tweet on Menstrual Hygiene Day. "Smriti Irani ji has a comment on everything but she has stayed mum on women problems. She tweeted on May 28 that affordable sanitary pads have been made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras but she is not aware of how will the women reach those stores," said Dev.

She said that AIMC would be distributing sanitary pads free of cost. "You [Smriti Irani] may definitely be selling them at affordable prices but people have no money. They cannot afford food and water so how will they buy pads. It is an essential commodity," said the AIMC President. 

