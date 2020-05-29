STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's nephew and niece entitled to her properties: Madras HC

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

Published: 29th May 2020

The Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa

The Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two days after it declared the nephew and niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as her legal heir, the Madras High Court on Friday said the duo was entitled to her properties under the Hindu Sucession Act.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose passed an order in which it stated that Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of Jayalalithaa were her legal heir as per section 15(2)(a) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956."

Hence, in the order passed on May 27 it has been inadvertently stated that the petitioner (Deepak) and Deepa have become the legal heirs of Late Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa under Entry IV Class II of Hindu Succession Act, 1956," it said.

However, in respect of the properties inherited by the former Chief Minister from her mother, the petitioner and the respondent are legal heirs as per Section 15(2)(a) of the Act.

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

Accordingly, they are entitled to succeed to the estate of their aunt, the court said.

Meanwhile, referring to the arrival of Deepa at Jayalalithaa's 'Veda Nilayam' residence here and addressing the media, Advocate General Vijay Narayan made a mention before the bench that she 'made a scene.'

The bench then asked the counsel for Deepak and Deepa to instruct their clients to desist from such acts and advised the duo to proceed legally in matters relating to their aunt's assets.

