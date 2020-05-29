STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 4.0: 57 per cent Indians not happy with the relaxed norms, says Survey

The survey which captured 300+ districts, had people giving their opinion on how they are adjusting with the extended lockdown and the ease of restrictions.

Published: 29th May 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Around 60 percent people in India are not happy with the relaxations imposed by the government in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, reveals a new survey.

The survey, conducted over 2.5 lakh people by Public, a location based homegrown social app revealed 86 percent even said that they are not going out for dining, socializing or travelling, after completion of the third phase of lockdown.

The survey which captured 300+ districts, had people giving their opinion on how they are adjusting with the extended lockdown and the ease of restrictions.

With the relaxation announced by Prime minister Narendra Modi for the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, only 13.2 percent claimed that they are going out for dining, socializing with their friends or travelling. Additionally, 49 percent feared that India is yet to control the spread of coronavirus.

With the increasing case tally of infections on a daily basis, 11 percent people estimated that the number of active COVID-19 cases will be more than 5 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India lockdown Coroanvirus COVID 19 cases
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp