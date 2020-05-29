Missing posters of Pragya Singh Thakur put up, MP BJP says she is in AIIMS

By PTI

BHOPAL: Several 'missing' posters of Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur appeared on Friday morning in different parts of the Madhya Pradesh capital, even as she launched through video call a mobile hospital service, and a BJP spokesperson said she was in hospital for cancer and eye treatment.

The anonymous posters said the BJP MP was missing even as the city was reeling under the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Thakur launched a mobile hospital service run by Sahkar Bharti in the city's Bairagarh Chichli area on video call and the outfit's functionary Umakant Dixit claimed the former was not missing but in a hospital in Delhi as she was not feeling well.

She was in touch with workers on phone and was helping migrants, students and the needy amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, Dixit said.

Congress MLA from Bhopal South West constituency and former minister PC Sharma backed the posters stating people had the right to know about Thakur's whereabouts in these distressing times.

Sharma claimed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who Thakur defeated by a huge margin of over 3.60 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was in the city and helping people during the lockdown.

State BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari told PTI Thakur had already clarified she was in Delhi's AIIMS for treatment of cancer and eyes.

Severals works like distribution of food, groceries etc were underway across Thakur's constituency, Kothari said, adding that Digvijaya Singh's public appearances were "politics".

Earlier, such 'missing' posters were also put up for former chief minister Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath in Chhindwara and Congressman-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.