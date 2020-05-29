STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files chargesheet against 10 in cross-border narco-terror network case

The case relates to the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and Rs 1,20,000 drug money on May 31, 2019 from three accused.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:35 PM

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: The NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet against 10 people, including one Pakistan- and one Dubai-based accused, for their alleged involvement in a cross-border narco-terror network to further terrorist activities of the outlawed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), an official said.

Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a resident of New Delhi who is in Dubai, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh have been charged with relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court here, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the seizure of 500 gms of heroin and Rs 1,20,000 drug money on May 31, 2019 from three accused, he said.

The roles of Harmeet, a Pakistan-based self-styled chief of KLF, a banned terrorist organisation, and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drug smuggler and money launderer, have prominently emerged in running the narco-terror network to further the terrorist activities of the KLF, the official said.

The network included persons involved in smuggling/selling of heroin, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai responsible for the entire chain from the selling of the narcotic substance to channelising the proceeds to Dubai/Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet and Hakimzada, he said.

Both the prime accused have been charge-sheeted as absconders and further proceedings are on, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) added.

NIA Khalistan Liberation Force KLF National Investigation Agency
