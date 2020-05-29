STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine held in Uttar Pradesh for attacking health workers, police trying to cremate COVID-19 patient

The SP said that the last rites of the COVID-19 patient were performed later and additional force has been deployed near Rampur Ghat.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

Health Workers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: Nine people, including a former gram pradhan, were arrested for attacking an ambulance and police team which was on its way to cremate the body of a suspected coronavirus patient at Ramghat in Gopiganj police station area.

"The health workers along with the police team had gone to cremate a coronavirus suspected man on Thursday evening when hundreds of people, led by former village head Bau Yadav indulged in brick-batting," SP Ram Badan Singh said on Friday.

One policeman suffered injuries on his hand, the SP said, adding that an FIR was lodged against 85 people of which 35 have been named and 50 are unidentified.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"A total of 9 people have been arrested till now and raids are being carried out to nab the others," he said.

The SP said that the last rites of the COVID-19 patient were performed later and additional force has been deployed near Rampur Ghat.

Noting that a similar incident had taken place earlier as well, Badan said that the authorities have decided to send the bodies of COVID-19 patients to Varanasi's Harishchandra Ghat for cremation.

So far, there have been 37 coronavirus positive cases in Bhadohi of which three have died while an equal number of patients have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus UP coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp