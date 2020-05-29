People protest establishment of quarantine centre at school in Bengal's Asansol

By ANI

ASANSOL: People protested in large numbers against the establishment of a quarantine centre at a local school here.

The state government has decided to establish a quarantine centre in the Narsamuda High School in the Gopalpur area of Asansol.

People of the area are of the view that there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 amongst the residents here if rules are not followed in the proposed quarantine centre.

They have registered a complaint with the police and the district administration in this regard.

"I have no idea about a quarantine centre being set up in the area. I got to know about this from the local residents. They have talked to the concerned police station in-charge Amit Haldar about this matter," Sumit Manjhi, ward councillor said.