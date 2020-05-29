STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan official performs 4-month-old's last rites as corona fear keeps kin away

The Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area took the initiative and performed the last rites on his own.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 burial, coronavirus funeral, last rites

Mandal Subdivision Magistrate Mahipal Singh digging the pit for the burial (Photo | Sanjay Ladda)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, which received widespread appreciation for its fight against coronavirus, is under the spotlight again. But this time, the "insensitive acts" by some officials made headlines when a four-month-old baby girl died a few days ago.

The officials concerned did not hand over the body to the family for the last rites for 14 hours - because her family was scared of catching the virus. Finally, the Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area took the initiative and performed the last rites on his own.

The shocking incident took place in Chavandia village of Karera subdivision of Bhilwara district. The family of the girl, who lost her life, had come back from Mumbai just a few days ago. After their arrival, their samples were taken when they were at a quarantine center in Karera. The report of the girl's father came out positive and he is being treated in the district hospital. Reports of the child and her mother, however, came negative following which they had been sent to home quarantine. But on Wednesday night, the girl fell ill and passed away due to dehydration.

Block CMHO of Mandal, Dr. Prabhakar said, "We received information about the baby suffering from diarrhoea. Soon, she was then taken to the hospital but the girl died during the treatment. Her body was sent to the family which insisted on performing her last rites only after the test confirms that she is coronavirus negative. Due to this, the officials concerned waited to hand over the body from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon."

Mandal Subdivision Magistrate Mahipal Singh and the Health Department officials explained to the family for more than two hours, but in vain. Later, Subdivision Magistrate, Mahipal Singh took the dead body to the graveyard. He dug a pit himself and buried the body.

"Some people spread the rumour that the girl is coronavirus positive as her father was infected. We tried to convince the family for the last rites by showing her negative reports. But they asked us to give it in writing as they were not convinced. Then I took up the initiative and told the family that if they are apprehensive about catching the virus, I will do the burial", said Mahipal Singh.

