STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC order on migrant workers is disappointing, surprising: Brinda Karat

The CPM leader continued saying that the Supreme Court did not feel it necessary to question the government's claim.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Brinda Karat

CPM leader Brinda Karat (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday said that the Supreme Court's order stating that no travel fare would be charged from migrant workers for their travel back home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown is disappointing and surprising.

"The Supreme Court's judgement is both disappointing and surprising. It's disappointing because the Supreme Court did not question any of the claims which were being made by the Central government about what all unprecedented steps they had taken in favour of migrants," said Karat.

"It is a simple question. If they have taken such unprecedented steps to help migrants why would lakhs of workers be on the streets with their children? Why would lakhs of women workers be on the streets lifting luggage holding babies in their arms?" she added.

FOLLOW CORNAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

She continued saying that the Supreme Court did not feel it necessary to question the government's claim.

"And secondly, it is surprising because the Supreme Court decided that the transport through Railways which is under the Central government...the transport charges should be borne by the state government, not by the Centre. The Central government is absolutely exonerated of its responsibilities as far as transport is concerned except to provide meals," said Karat.

"If they wanted to ask the state government's to pay at least they should have heard the state governments. They did not give notice to state governments and didn't even hear them out. They just went by what Centre was saying," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brinda Karat Supreme Court migrant workers CPM lockdown
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp