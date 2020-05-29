Major showdown between RJD MLAs, cops at ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence over attack on party worker

By PTI

PATNA: RJD MLAs had a showdown with the police here on Friday when they were prevented from marching towards Gopalganj district to protest against the recent attack on a party worker in which a ruling JD(U) MLA was allegedly involved.

The face off took place at former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence where her son Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had summoned the RJD MLAs.

Tejashwi Yadav had threatened that if Pappu Pandey, the JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikote was not arrested by Thursday evening, he along with his supporters would lead a protest march towards Gopalganj district in north Bihar the home turf of the accused.

Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav too was part of the protest.

Police personnel deployed outside Devi's residence, a stone's throw from Raj Bhavan and 1, Anney Marg -- the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- pleaded with the RJD MLAs to disperse and follow social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav is the party's chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections later this year.

Pandey was named in the FIR lodged in connection with Sunday night's attack at the residence of RJD worker J P Yadav, who sustained grievous injuries while his parents and brother were killed.

The police are yet to trace the MLA, though an SIT has been set up to nab him and others who may be involved in the attack, officials said, adding that the JD(U) leader's brother and nephew named in the FIR have been arrested.