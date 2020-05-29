STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Taking unprecedented steps to address migrant crisis, Centre tells SC

Solicitor General assures bench that the Centre will not stop its efforts until every willing migrant is sent to his/her village

Published: 29th May 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants, who have arrived from Mumbai, wait to board buses to reach their native place in Prayagraj | PTI

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday justified its position before the Supreme Court by enumerating the number of steps it has taken for the migrant workers so that they reach their home conveniently.Termed the situation as unprecedented crisis, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that till May 27, around 91 lakh migrant workers had been transported to their native states since special trains started on May 1.

“We are immensely grateful to the Supreme Court for taking cognisance of the issue. Due to this, states and Centre have an August forum now to discuss the migrant crisis issue. Some unfortunate things have happened and it is being flashed again and again,” Mehta told the bench while referring to the recent deaths of workers which were reported while travelling.

ALSO READ | Ensure food, shelter and free journey home for migrants: Supreme Court

At this bench said, “We are not disputing the fact that Centre has not taken steps. But whoever needs help is not getting help. States are not doing their bit.”However, Sibal, Jaising and Gonsalves contradicted him saying the way migrant workers were being sent back to their native states it would take several months to complete the process.

Mehta assured the bench that the government will not stop its efforts until every willing migrant labourer is sent to his village. He also criticized some of the intervenors in the case and said, “We have something called prophets of doom who only spread negativity. All these people writing on social media, giving interviews cannot even acknowledge what is being done.”

Mehta said, “People are working tirelessly. From the safai karamcharis to the PM. State governments and ministers are working over night. None of these people acknowledge that.”

“Centre is doing a lot to prevent COVID-19 but there are prophets of doom in our country who only spread negativity, negativity, negativity. These arm chair intellectuals do not recognize the nation’s effort,” Mehta told the bench. He went on to cite a Pulitzer-winning photograph of a vulture waiting for a panic-stricken child to die, taken in Sudan in 1983. Mehta also accused HCs of running parallel governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant crisis Supreme Court migrant case hearing
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp