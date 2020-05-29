STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand Cabinet Slashes Salaries, Allowances of CM, Ministers, MLAs

Published: 29th May 2020 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Dehradun: Uttarakhand state cabinet on Friday decided to slash 30% of the salaries and allowances of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister. 

Other decisions taken into cabinet included nod for a horticulture scheme, possibility of inclusion of districts into red zone area along with many others.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson of the government said, "The decision jas been taken in the wake of epidemic we are facing. The money saved from the cut will go to assist our 'Covid Crusaders' in their fight with the deadly virus."

The move of salary cut came after last month central government announced that President, Vice President, Prime Minister and all members of Parliament will take a salary cut of 30% for one year amidst epidemic of Coronavirus. 

The union cabinet also approved the move to suspend the MPLADS scheme (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) for two years. Rs 7,900 crore from the MPLADS scheme. 

People across the state welcomed the salary cut but added that more effort are needed to vontrol.the spread in the state.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation said, "There is no need to pani bit precaution is necessary with testing every single person who is returning to the state and is symptomatic too. We need to contain the spread."

The minister also said that the decision to include districts into red zone will be take soon based on proliferation of the virus.

The number of cases crossed 600 mark in Uttarakhand on Friday with 102 fresh positive cases of Covid 19. 

Till date total 26951 samples have been tested across the state. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp