BSF jawan kills self in Jammu camp

By PTI

JAMMU: A Border Security Force jawan allegedly killed himself inside his camp in Jammu, police said on Saturday.

Constable Rajeev Lohan, a resident of Sivasagar district of Assam, was found hanging in the bathroom of his residence at Paloura camp on Friday, a police official said.

He said a preliminary investigation suggested the jawan posted with the 98th battalion committed suicide.

Police officials are trying to ascertain why he took the step, the official said adding the body has been handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities.