COVID-19 lockdown: Chaos at Delhi-Gurugram border, as Haryana seals its border with the national capital

Gurugram police sealed the border on National Highway 8, Chakkarpur border on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, old Delhi road at Kapashera and other stretches connected to Delhi.

Published: 30th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Huge traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border after Haryana government sealed borders with delhi in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: There were chaos and confusion prevailed at the Delhi-Gurugram border Friday morning as Haryana sealed its border with the national capital. 

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij made it clear that as the cases of COVID-19 rising in the national capital and due to this, there is a spike in the cases in his state too, leading to the sealing of it’s borders with Delhi. 

The total number of cases on Friday touched 1721 in the state and of these 520 in Gurugram alone as 115 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Gurugram police sealed the Delhi-Gurugram-Sirhaul border on National Highway 8, Chakkarpur border on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, old Delhi road at Kapashera and other stretches connected to Delhi.

Sources said that large numbers of commuters were seen waiting at the Gurugram-Delhi border as there was a massive traffic jam on Friday morning for about four hours.  People had no prior information and not only office goers but also trucks were stopped.

The police opened just one lane at the border for letting in those associated with essential services with valid passes to enter Gurugram from the national capital. Many were seen arguing with the cops that they should have been given prior permission. 

Many patients and private hospital doctors also claimed that they were denied entry.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in all the four or five districts which are bordering Delhi they have the highest number of cases in the state as the spike in these areas happened due to the people traveling from the national capital to these areas. 

He also clarified essential services would be allowed to use the border.

Vij said that there are more than 500 cases of coronavirus in Gurugram alone and the almost same number of cases in Jhajjar, Sonipat, and Faridabad and in all the other districts of the state the cases are less. The places in the state where the virus is spreading they share the border with Delhi.

As per the medical bulletin released by the state government here on Friday a total of 1721 cases of these 940 curved and 19 people have died. The highest in Gurugram 520, followed by Faridabad 307, Sonipat 199, Nuh 68, and Palwal 58. All these districts of the state border with Delhi.

