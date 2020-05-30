STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government working to alleviate sufferings of poor: Modi on migrants' woes

The message came on the eve of Lockdown 4.0 ending, while people await the next course of actions. The prime minister said India is in a better state than many other countries.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asking people to ensure that inconveniences do not turn into disasters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an anniversary message said that patience is the need of the hour in the long battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles,” Modi stated in the letter to the citizens on the occasion of the first anniversary of the second term of the NDA government at the Centre.

The message came on the eve of Lockdown 4.0 ending, while people await the next course of actions. The prime minister said India is in a better state than many other countries.

“It is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve,” Modi asserted.

He exuded confidence that India will surprise the world with its economic revival in the face of the global disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival. It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant,” said Modi, adding the Rs 20 lakh crore package given for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” is a major step in this direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp