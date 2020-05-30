Government working to alleviate sufferings of poor: Modi on migrants' woes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asking people to ensure that inconveniences do not turn into disasters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an anniversary message said that patience is the need of the hour in the long battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles,” Modi stated in the letter to the citizens on the occasion of the first anniversary of the second term of the NDA government at the Centre.

The message came on the eve of Lockdown 4.0 ending, while people await the next course of actions. The prime minister said India is in a better state than many other countries.

“It is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve,” Modi asserted.

He exuded confidence that India will surprise the world with its economic revival in the face of the global disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“Given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival. It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant,” said Modi, adding the Rs 20 lakh crore package given for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” is a major step in this direction.