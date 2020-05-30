Lockdown 4.0: 60 labourers stuck in Kargil flown to Ranchi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Sixty migrant workers stranded at Batalik sector in Kargil for the last two months were brought home in a flight by the Jharkhand government on Friday.

All these workers were engaged by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for six months but were stranded due to the lockdown. “We had told them that they will be sent home as soon as the lockdown will end, but some of them reached out to their Chief Minister through social media who managed a flight for them,” said a BRO official.

The entire cost of about `8 lakh was borne by the state government. Sources said the initiative was taken on May 10 after a migrant approached Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking his assistance for their return following which a request was made to the Union Home Ministry.

“We are committed to ensure our migrant workers return home safe. Our government is flying back 60 workers stranded in Batalik area,” Soren tweeted.