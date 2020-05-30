STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown 5 till June 30 to be limited to containment zones, for rest of India it's Unlock 1

However, the Centre made it clear that the lockdown will be limited to containment zones where only essential services and activities will be allowed.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

A labourer seen at the KSR Railway station in Bengaluru.

A labourer seen at the KSR Railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide coronavirus lockdown was on Saturday extended to June 30 but with major relaxations, the Home Ministry announced. 

However, the Centre made it clear that the lockdown will be limited to containment zones where only essential services and activities will be allowed. For the rest of the country, all activities, barring a few such as international travel, will be allowed in a phase-wise manner. 

These activities will be allowed in three stages, the ministry said, adding that each activity would only be allowed if SOPs issued by the Health Ministry were followed. 

Religious places, hotels, shopping malls and restaurants will re-open in the first phase from June 8. 

Night curfew for non-essential activities and movement of individuals shall remain in place but the timings of curfew has been revised from 9 pm-5 am from the existing 7 pm-7am. "The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," the home ministry said. 

The new guidelines have been issued based on extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the ministry further said.  

ALSO READ | Rising cases a matter of concern, but we're four steps ahead of the coronavirus: Kejriwal

All activities banned earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with SOPs to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.

A decision on reopening of educational institutions such as schools, colleges and training institutes will be taken in July, after consultations with states, parents and other stakeholders. Reopening of educational institutes will be covered in phase-2. 

International flights, metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and bars will remain non-functional for now. These activities/services will be allowed only after more consultations, "based on the assessment of the situation", said the ministry, adding that these activities will be covered in phase-3 of the easing the shutdown. 

Social, political, religious, cultural and other gatherings will remain banned for now. As was the case earlier, not more than 20 and 50 people will be allowed in funerals and weddings. 

In containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed till June 30. Exits and entry will be strictly controlled and there will be intensive contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance in these areas, the centre said.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states.

India went into strict lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Since then, there have been three extensions with incremental easing of curbs. This is the fourth extension of the the lockdown. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1.7 lakh and there have been close to 5,000 deaths.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lockdown 5 coronavirus COVID COVID lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp