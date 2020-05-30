Moscow bound Air India flight returns midway after pilot found Covid-19 positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A special ferry flight of national carrier Air India which took-off from Delhi for Moscow on Saturday returned back after a crew member was found Covid-19 positive.

The flight being operated under the Vande Bharat mission was half way over Central Asia, when it was called back.

According to sources, the airline's medical staff which is overseeing the massive testing campaign of its crew, mistook the pilot's test report as 'Negative' while he had tested 'Positive' for Covid-19.

Subsequently, the aircraft was informed and the SoPs meant for such situations were immediately implemented.