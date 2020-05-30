NMDC spends 85 percent CSR funds in conflict zone of Bastar, South Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The nation’s largest iron ore public sector enterprise National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has claimed to have contributed 85 percent of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund annually focusing on the growth and development in the conflict zone of south Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

The figures during the last three years shows ‘the mining giant has spent Rs 465 crore out of the total Rs 537 crore CSR fund’ in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh government has recently extended the lease of four iron-ore mines for NMDC for the next 20 years.

The NMDC reiterating its obligation cited its ongoing commitment for Chhattisgarh on various development works to be proposed by the state authorities in the year 2020-2021 and beyond.

“Besides the projects executed in support of Chhattisgarh government, NMDC is implementing diverse CSR initiatives in the state and further adding value to the populace that stays around the project sites”, the Navratna PSU claimed.

“NMDC always delivered an active role in the growth of Chhattisgarh. Most of the flagship CSR initiatives of NMDC are implemented in Bastar division. We are committed to work for the best interests of the people of the state in the years to come”, affirmed N Baijendra Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC.

NMDC joining the battle against the Covid-19 had earlier donated Rs 150 crore to the PMCARES Fund.



Expenses on CSR flagship initiatives: