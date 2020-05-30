STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now migrants don't want to return home: Noida DM

The DM expressed hope that these migrants who stayed back will contribute to the workforce needed to restart industrial units and can even work at construction sites.

UP Fire Service staff sanitise an area in Sector 8 in Noida.

UP Fire Service staff sanitise an area in Sector 8 in Noida. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By IANS

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has left thousands of migrant labourers jobless and penniless across the country and efforts are on to bring them back home, there are thousands of stranded workers in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district who have expressed disinterest to return to their native places after lockdown 4.0, despite registration.

District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. said, "More than one lakh migrant workers, labourers and students stranded here were transported through 58 trains and 660 buses between May 16 and May 28, to their respective places and process is on to expedite the shifting of other stranded labourers."

"At the same time, some of the labourers who got registered to return to their home, now want to stay back and take part in economic activities, which is a good thing," he said.

The DM expressed hope that these migrants who stayed back will contribute to the workforce needed to restart industrial units and can even work at construction sites.

The DM said, "Now the number of workers who do not want to return home is around 40,000 to 50,000."

