Pakistan violates ceasefire in two sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The intense firing from small arms across the border started around 10 am in Kirni sector, drawing befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan and the cross-border firing between the two sides continued intermittently throughout the day, he said.

Later in the day, the spokesperson said the Pakistani troops also initiated unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Khari Karmara sector around 7.45 pm. There was a strong retaliation by the Indian Army, he said, adding that there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.