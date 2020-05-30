STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30

The move is also in line with the central government's decision to extend the national lockdown beyond May 31.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state by another month till June 30.

Though experts have advised against the opening of the hospitality industry and malls, the Chief Minister said the state would take into account the central government guidelines for Lockdown 5.0.

The Chief Minister announced his decision after an on-ground assessment of the Covid situation through a video conference with health experts, along with top officials and Cabinet Ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Tript Singh Bajwa.

The move is also in line with the central government's decision to extend the national lockdown beyond May 31.

Making it clear that the extension of the lockdown in Punjab would be conditional to strict adherence to Covid safety protocols, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks, the Chief Minister also ordered the distribution of free masks to the poor.


DGP Dinkar Gupta told the review video conference that wearing of masks was being strictly enforced across districts, with more than Rs 1 crore collected as fine from the offenders.

Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Anurag Agarwal said that soon home surveillance will begin by the deployment of Covid Foot Soldiers who will track and trace infections in the state. Asha workers and local women will be hired for the task. They would be paid Rs 2 per person for each household surveyed, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab lockdown Punjab coronavirus Capt Amarinder Singh
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp