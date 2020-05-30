Two found dead in Maharashtra quarantine facility, suicide suspected

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR (Maharashtra): A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide while he was kept under institutional quarantine at the city-based Government Engineering College (GEC), where one more person was found dead, officials said on Saturday.

The bodies of the two men were found on Saturday morning, a statement issued by the district information office (DIO) said.

"A 30-year-old man from Shyamnagar area in Chandrapur city committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan inside a room in the GEC. He had returned to Chandrapur from Nagpur and was kept under institutional quarantine at the college by the health authorities," the statement said.

It is not yet clear why he took the extreme step, the DIO said.

In the second case, a 40-year-old man, who had returned from Madya Pradesh, was also quarantined at the GEC along with his family members, it said.

"He had retired to his room to take rest, but failed to respond to the repeated calls of his family members. On being informed, the police reached the spot and his body was later found inside," the statement said.

The health officials will take the swab samples of both the deceased, it added.