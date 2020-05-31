STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Colleges, universities to remain shut in West Bengal till June 30

Partha Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Colleges and universities will remain closed in West Bengal till June 30, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations given by the vice-chancellors of the state universities, he told a press meet.

"While academic activities in state-run higher educational institutions will be suspended till June 30, their administrative work will continue in the way the university authorities have been doing so far during the lockdown," the minister said.

The VC Council on Friday recommended suspension of academic activities in colleges and universities till June 30.

Chatterjee had earlier announced that state-run and state-aided schools could not be reopened before June 30 as many school buildings will be required for setting up quarantine centres for returning migrant labourers.

He said the state government has given top priority to the health of students, teachers and staff of the educational institutions, and will ensure not more than one candidate is seated on every bench during the higher secondary exams for the remaining papers on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

"We will increase the number of exam centres and put the limit of 80-100 candidates for each centre. We have to ensure all COVID-19 safety measures are implemented," he said.

The minister said the state has set up quarantine centres in 7,000 school buildings in different districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp