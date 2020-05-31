COVID-19: National Green Tribunal asks staff to physically attend office from June 1

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Sunday said that the entire staff will physically attend the office from June 1.

The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

According to a circular issued by NGT, all the guidelines issued by the government with respect to preventive measures will be strictly followed at workplace.



"In the light of the Order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and modified guidelines therein, and in continuation of the circular dated May 30, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that with effect from June 1, entire staff shall physically attend the Office," the circular issued by NGT said.

"All the guidelines/directions/instructions/protocols issued by the Government from time to time, with respect to preventive measures to be followed at workplace, be strictly followed without showing any laxity or negligence.



Previous directions with respect to physical marking of attendance (till the time biometric attendance system is suspended) be followed by entire staff," it said.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the home ministry on Saturday had said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on the opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.