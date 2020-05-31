STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclonic storm could hit Maharashtra, Gujarat by June 3: IMD warns as low pressure in Arabian Sea

The met department said the low pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm.

Published: 31st May 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS))

By PTI

MUMBAI: A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm and could move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, a Met statement said on Sunday.

"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid- troposphericlevels," the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in a tweet.

The met department said the low pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is "very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3".

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining south east arabian sea during the next 24 hours," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Cyclonic storm
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp