IIT Roorkee announces completion plan of Spring Semester 2019-20

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Sunday announced semester completion plan for smooth and timely completion of the 2019-20 Spring Semester.

The institution has reworked the plan which is now available at its official website. (http://acad.iitr.ac.in/notification/SCP_2019-20.pdf)

The new plan is a one-time special provision given the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will override several existing clauses.

According to the plan, the performance of the students in Spring Semester 2019- 2020 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programs, slow pace programs, and towards any other such clauses.

The institute has introduced a system to convert a pass letter grade to a Satisfactory (S) grade without grade point, if a student requests for the same. The weightage ranges of various evaluation components have been revised. Further, students also have the option to appear in a re-exam to improve their grades.

Online evaluation modes have been introduced for MTech and PhD Thesis and BTech Projects. Students who wish to do more work in their thesis are allowed to get their evaluations deferred.

Similarly, for MTech (I year) and PhD Course work seminar, the students who are not prepared and require more time may request for deferred evaluation, which will be conducted within the first 4 weeks of the next semester.

During the lockdown period, IIT Roorkee continued the semester using online teaching methods. The completion of the semester will be carried out by grading the students while taking into account their performance up to midterm examination and the assessment carried out during online teaching.