STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT Roorkee announces completion plan of Spring Semester 2019-20

The new plan is a one-time special provision given the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will override several existing clauses. 

Published: 31st May 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Roorkee( Photo courtesy: IIT Roorkee official website)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Sunday announced semester completion plan for smooth and timely completion of the 2019-20 Spring Semester.

The institution has reworked the plan which is now available at its official website. (http://acad.iitr.ac.in/notification/SCP_2019-20.pdf)

The new plan is a one-time special provision given the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will override several existing clauses. 

According to the plan, the performance of the students in Spring Semester 2019- 2020 would not be counted for academic performance-based termination of programs, slow pace programs, and towards any other such clauses.

The institute has introduced a system to convert a pass letter grade to a Satisfactory (S) grade without grade point, if a student requests for the same. The weightage ranges of various evaluation components have been revised. Further, students also have the option to appear in a re-exam to improve their grades.

Online evaluation modes have been introduced for MTech and PhD Thesis and BTech Projects. Students who wish to do more work in their thesis are allowed to get their evaluations deferred.

Similarly, for MTech (I year) and PhD Course work seminar, the students who are not prepared and require more time may request for deferred evaluation, which will be conducted within the first 4 weeks of the next semester.

During the lockdown period, IIT Roorkee continued the semester using online teaching methods. The completion of the semester will be carried out by grading the students while taking into account their performance up to midterm examination and the assessment carried out during online teaching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Roorkee Coronavirus COVID-19 Spring Semester
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp