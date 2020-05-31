STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inter-state travel from Maharashtra remains banned with exceptions

Plying of buses within and outside Maharashtra will not be allowed in Red zones and in containment zones.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Inter-state travel by road, air and trains from Maharashtra will remain prohibited in the latest phase of the lockdown until June 30 with exceptions being made for migrant workers, stranded people and 'Shramik' special trains, as per the latest guidelines issued on Sunday.

Announcing the extension of the lockdown, which it called the "Mission Begin Again", the state government has granted a slew of relaxations in the form of reopening of all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones.

However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

"Inter-state road movement as well as air, train and metro travel will continue to remain prohibited in Maharashtra, except the travel of migrant workers, stranded persons and Shramik special trains," as per the guidelines.

Plying of buses within and outside Maharashtra will not be allowed in Red zones and in containment zones.

However, intra-district plying of buses is allowed in remaining parts of the state, the guidelines said.

Worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra has reported 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths by May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp