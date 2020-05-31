Lockdown 5.0: Uttar Pradesh to follow Central guidelines with minor modifications

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Centre issued fresh guidelines for lockdown 5.0, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday too issued new guidelines calling it 'Unlock 1' -- the first stage of lifting the restrictions defined under lockdown.

While maintaining the restrictions in containment zones till June 30, Yogi Adityanath government has decided to lift curbs in other areas but not without underlining the need of masks and social distancing and making it mandatory for one and all to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

At present, there are 1,231 containment areas or hotspots in Uttar Pradesh. Spelling put the new modified guidelines issued by Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi said that while supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants would be allowed to open outside the containment zones from June 8, large public gatherings would continue to be restricted till further orders.

A wedding congregation would not be allowed to exceed 30 and a funeral procession would not allow the presence of more than 20 persons.

However, the markets would remain open from 9 am to 9 pm, the state will follow the same guidelines in connection with opening of religious places. The shopkeepers will have to ensure physical distancing amongst customers and would not have to allow more than five persons.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges would remain closed till July 20. The educational institutions would open only under a set of guidelines, said Awasthi.

Even the international flights and metro rail services would also remain suspended till further orders and complete restrictions would continue on swimming pools, multiplexes and gymnasiums.

While Salons and beauty parlours would be allowed to operate but with restrictions that the working staff would require to wear masks.

UP State Road Transport Corporation Limited (UPSRTC) bus service would commence, taxis and cabs would be able to operate but with no extra person. Similarly,

two people can ride two wheelers but not without face masks and helmets.

In the NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad, in high rise buildings, only a floor and not the entire building would be sealed if anyone would test positive for Corona virus. However, in case of multiple infections, the whole tower would be sealed, said Awasthi. He added that the district administration of Noida and Ghaziabad would have to take a call on restoring the restrictions.

In offices, 100 per cent attendance of staff would be allowed but it would be divided in three shifts. They would open in three time slots – 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm. The state government has also allowed industrial activity to go full throttle including the night shifts provided the industrial house provides transport to its employee.

Additionally, consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha, tobacco at public places will remain prohibited. Spitting would be a punishable offence with fine, as may be prescribed by the state/local authority. The guidelines further laid stressed on work from home as far as possible.

Modified Guidelines