Mission begin again: Maharashtra readies to open shops on odd-even basis; lockdown till June 30

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for 'unlocking' the coronavirus lockdown as it announced a slew of relaxations like opening markets and a few outdoor activities. However, shopping malls and religious places will remian shut in the state.

The state said that government and private offices will start with minimum staffers.

Market shops will reopen, however owners have to maintain social distancing measures between 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. If there is crowd in markets, the local government authority can take the call of shutting those shops.

Meanwhile, barbershops, salon and spas will remain shut while garage owners, electricians, plumbers will be allowed to work. The e-commerce of essential and non-essential will be allowed while the home delivery of liquor service will continue.

Maharashtra government called this unlocking process as the 'mission begin again'.

As per these new guidelines, from June 3, outdoor physical activities like exercise, cycling, jogging, running etc are permitted in public spaces between 5 am to 7 pm.

But swimming pool, gym, cinema, sports complexes, entertainment gathering will be prohibited.

It is to be noted that no such activities will be alowed in containment zone.

Outdoor and in-door sports activities in stadiums will not be permitted. However, people can use neibhourhood places for physical activities.

The government said that 'people should do cycling as it will automatically ensure social distancing and will help for exercise'.

The intra-state and intra-district travel will be allowed for emergency and essential service only.

The stranded migrants, labours, pilgrims, students etc movements will be regulated as per the earlier standard operating procedure (SOPs).

The use of mask has been made mandatory in public places since the spread of deadly coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, private and government offices will function with 10 per cent and 15 per cent staffers from June 8, 2020.

The construction and industrial activities will be permitted in all zones except containment areas.

The government has not alowed the resumption of schools and colleges, hotels and hospitality services.