STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navigating banks, office spaces, public transport after lockdown, Goa issues advisory

The handbook advises, that domestic help should use hand sanitisers before entering and leaving homes.

Published: 31st May 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes

By IANS

PANAJI: With the country gearing for gradual relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown norms from June 8, the Goa Health Ministry has compiled a comprehensive list of dos and dont's, which spell out precautions that need to be taken in various aspects of life, including in public places, dealing with house-help or using public transport.

The handbook which has been prepared by the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development and the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine of the state's top medical facility, the Goa Medical College, also contains a set of precautionary guidelines for housing societies, educational institutions and government offices.

The handbook advises, that domestic help should use hand sanitisers before entering and leaving homes.

"If any refreshments or meals are to be served to them, the same may be given in a tiffin or appropriate container, to consume it at their home," the handbook states.

"Watchmen and security guards may be instructed not to touch ID cards, letters, licenses, etc., while allowing people to enter the housing compounds; without wearing gloves," the guidelines says.

Advising banks to relocate their cheque drop boxes outside the bank's interiors, the handbook also instructs tellers to "sanitise their hands frequently and preferably after every transaction".

"Guards manning the ATMs should be provided with sanitisers and they should ask every customer to sanitise their hands every time they enter to make a transaction," the handbook specifies, adding that thermal guns should be used to check temperatures of employees and visitors in every workspace, run by both private and government agencies.

In its guidelines related to precautions to be taken while using public transport, the handbook states that "vehicles should be sanitised or disinfected preferably after each trip, and certainly at the end of the day", adding that drivers and conductors should always wear masks and compel passengers to wear masks too.

"Drivers, helper, conductors should wash their hands or take bath and wash their clothes at the end of the day and maintain proper hygiene," the handbook states.

While urging private and government office heads to ensure the standard precautionary measures like availability of hand sanitiser, maintaining social distancing and ensuring basic hygiene, the handbook also states, that every office should create a task force or a vigilance team to supervise social distancing, cleanliness, while urging employers to arrange periodical psychological counselling for employees.

"Every office should formulate a Resilience Plan, with details of helpline numbers, nearest hospitals, deep cleaning and sanitation schedules, proper seating arrangements and facilities to attend to the visiting public or clients," the handbook advises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa Lockdown Goa Lockdown advisory Goa coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp