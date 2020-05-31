STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poster of 'missing' Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant goes viral on social media

But Raje loyalists are yet to determine whether this mischief has been created from someone within the party or from outside.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:13 PM

'Missing' Vasundhara Raja has gone viral on social media. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The viral "missing" poster of Vasundhara Raje and her son has now stirred BJP in Rajasthan. The party which sits in opposition in the state has strongly criticised the posters being made viral online. But Raje loyalists are yet to determine whether this mischief has been created from someone within the party or from outside.
 
In the Jhalrapatan town of Jhalawar, Rajasthan, the number of Corona virus-infected patients is increasing. In the meantime, a template has gone viral on WhatsApp and other social media in which it is written that former Chief Minister of the state and MLA of Jhalrapatan Legislative Assembly, Vasundhara Raje and her son, Dushyant Singh, MP from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat, are lost and search is on to find them. 

The template has a picture of Vasundhara Raje and MP Dushyant Singh with the note that a reward of Rs 21,000, that will be given to anybody who finds the leaders. However, who has made this template is not clear yet. There is no name of any organization.
 
Prior to the lockdown, Raje had gone to Lucknow and had to stay there due to the lockdown.  The Raje camp is angry over the posters and Jaipur MP, Ramcharan Bohra, MLA Ashok Lahoti and former Minister, Kalicharan Saraf, have described it as a conspiracy against Raje. " Some people are conspiring against former Chief Minister but they will not succeed in it because she is a mass leader. This kind of petty politics being done against Raje is a very lowly act. She has been Chief Minister twice. Earlier, posters of former Chief Minister of M.P., Kamal Nath and his son were installed in Chhindwara region of Madhya Pradesh. Using the same poster, propaganda has been spread against Raje,” said Kalicharan Saraf, former minister in Raje government.

Raje camp also believes that after losing the state election in December 2019, Raje and her loyalists are increasingly being ignored in state politics. Moreover, it is felt that even the central leadership of BJP is promoting people from anti-Raje camp. Recently, Vasundhara Raje and her Dushyant Singh were part of the party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, was also present. Kanika was later found to be Corona positive which had stirred these political leaders into self-isolation.

Ashok Lahoti, a BJP MLA and close to Vasudhara Raje, issued a press note saying that Vasundhara Raje Scindia, through video conferencing, was maintaining direct communication with citizens of each district of Rajasthan. “The BJP workers are providing ration packets, food packets, necessary medical facilities and other necessary materials to the needy and she is supervising the work,” he added.
 

Vasundhara Raje Coronavirus COVID-19 Dushyant Singh
Coronavirus
