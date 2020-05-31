Punjab allows reopening of markets, liquor shops, salons from June 1

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government on Sunday ordered the immediate reopening of shops, including liquor and barber shops, beauty parlours, spas from June 1 in non-containment zones.

Shops in the main bazaars will be open between 7 am and 7 pm and liquor vends can remain open from 8 am to 8 pm. The DCs have been authorised to exercise their discretion in staggering the timings to avoid crowding, in main bazaars, market complexes and rehri markets.

Subject to compliance with SOPs to be issued by the Health Department, barbershops, beauty parlours and Spas are also allowed to open up from tomorrow.

The government has allowed E-commerce for all goods, including non-essential, as per the latest guidelines. Sports complexes and stadiums can also open without spectators as per the SOPs of the Health Department.

Inter-state travel buses will ply with the consent of other states, as per SOPs to be issued by the Transport Department. The Transport Department will also issue SOPs for intra-State movement of buses. Inter-state movement of essential goods will not be restricted.

The state government has also lifted restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles such as taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars, but self-generated e-pass would need to be downloaded from COVA app.

While bicycles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws will be subjected to compliance of the SOP as issued by the transport department

All categories of industries, construction activities are allowed to operate without any restriction in both rural and urban areas, along with agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry, veterinary services. No separate permission would be required by the industries and other establishments to resume their operations.

In the containment zones, however, only essential activities shall be allowed and there shall be a strict perimeter control. Such zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



The district authorities would also identify buffer zones outside containment zones wherein restrictions as considered necessary, may be put in place. For the inter-state movement of trains and domestic flights, the inward passengers would have to follow the SOPs of the Health Department and would be required to either download Cova-app and get self-generated e-pass or declare their particulars at the railway station. The passengers would also be home quarantined for fourteen days.

The central government and private offices will be open as per required strength, with timings to be adjusted to work in small teams if required. As far as Punjab government offices are concerned the head of the office will ensure that there is adequate space for maintaining social-distancing norms. If the space is inadequate, the employees will be required to attend office by rotation.

All employees, be it government offices, private offices and other workplaces, would be allowed to move without any requirement of the pass during the permitted hours 5 am to 9 pm, except the mandatory self-generated e-pass for inter-district and inter-state travel.