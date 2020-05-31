STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior Rail Bhavan official tests positive for COVID-19; sixth since May 13

The latest case came to light on Saturday, five days after a fourth-grade multitasking staffer tested positive for the disease.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A director-level officer of the Rail Ministry at Rail Bhavan here has tested positive for COVID-19, the sixth case detected in the building since May 13, prompting authorities to send 29 staffers to home quarantine, officials said Sunday.

The officer last came to work at the rail headquarters on May 22.

The latest case came to light on Saturday, five days after a fourth-grade multitasking staffer tested positive for the disease.

Nine of his contacts have been sent into home quarantine till June 2, officials said.

The director-level officer's 29 contacts have been sent to home quarantine till June 5.

Another senior official tested positive on May 24, days after another was found positive on May 22.

On May 14, a contractual worker, who served to drive out monkeys from the building with his langoor, tested positive, and an RPF staffer did so on May 13.

The railways had sealed the building for two days each on May 14 and May 15 and in May 26 and May 27 for deep sanitisation.

ALSO READ | Rail Bhavan shut again as staffer tests COVID-19 positive; fifth case in less than two weeks in same building

At least 50 railway staffers who have come in contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 are home quarantined.

