STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Their sufferings can’t be expressed in words: PM Modi on migrant workers' crisis

Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' said that each citizen should be emphatic towards the pain and suffering of migrant workers who were the worst hit because of COVID-19.

Published: 31st May 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hailing the efforts of the fellow Indians who are helping each other at the time of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' said that each citizen should be emphatic towards the pain and suffering of migrant workers who were the worst hit because of COVID-19.

“Their (migrant workers) sufferings can’t be expressed in words,” Modi said.

While praising the efforts by railway officers, he said, “Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railwaymen are relentlessly engaged, they too are front line Corona Warriors.”

Stressing the need of following the protocols of social distancing more religiously, he said, “We need to follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now. We should not be careless in our fight against corona. We have to continue to follow social distancing and other protocols. We face a lot of challenges, yet we have been able to keep corona in check compared to other countries with lesser populations.”

He also spoke about the AYUSH ministry’s initiative wherein it has launched a competition for people to send their three-minute video on yoga and urged the countrymen to participate in large numbers.

Explaining the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme, Prime Minister said, “Till date, the scheme has already benefitted over 1 crore people and under which they are getting free treatment. Ayushman Bharat has also provided the issue of portability. A man from a place where there is a lack of proper healthcare can get treatment in another state. When a poor gets cured, he gets the courage to fight poverty.”

He also expressed concern over the Locusts attack and said that this has shown how a small insect can create havoc across states.

Urging citizens to plant more trees in the wake of June 5 which is the world environment day, he cited instances from social media wherein many people have shared their views as to how they were able to see mountains several kms away from their homes by naked eyes and how rare birds and animals are visible easily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 5 Unlock 1
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp