Their sufferings can’t be expressed in words: PM Modi on migrant workers' crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hailing the efforts of the fellow Indians who are helping each other at the time of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' said that each citizen should be emphatic towards the pain and suffering of migrant workers who were the worst hit because of COVID-19.

“Their (migrant workers) sufferings can’t be expressed in words,” Modi said.

While praising the efforts by railway officers, he said, “Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railwaymen are relentlessly engaged, they too are front line Corona Warriors.”

Stressing the need of following the protocols of social distancing more religiously, he said, “We need to follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now. We should not be careless in our fight against corona. We have to continue to follow social distancing and other protocols. We face a lot of challenges, yet we have been able to keep corona in check compared to other countries with lesser populations.”

He also spoke about the AYUSH ministry’s initiative wherein it has launched a competition for people to send their three-minute video on yoga and urged the countrymen to participate in large numbers.

Explaining the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme, Prime Minister said, “Till date, the scheme has already benefitted over 1 crore people and under which they are getting free treatment. Ayushman Bharat has also provided the issue of portability. A man from a place where there is a lack of proper healthcare can get treatment in another state. When a poor gets cured, he gets the courage to fight poverty.”

He also expressed concern over the Locusts attack and said that this has shown how a small insect can create havoc across states.

Urging citizens to plant more trees in the wake of June 5 which is the world environment day, he cited instances from social media wherein many people have shared their views as to how they were able to see mountains several kms away from their homes by naked eyes and how rare birds and animals are visible easily.