STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two Samajwadi Party workers held for 'missing' posters of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The 'missing' posters of Rajnath Singh were put up on Saturday afternoon in Saadatganj, Para, Thakurganj and Talkatora areas.

Published: 31st May 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Two workers of the Samajwadi Party have been held for allegedly pasting 'missing' posters of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lucknow MLA Suresh Srivastava. Singh is MP from Lucknow.

The posters were put up on Saturday afternoon in Saadatganj, Para, Thakurganj and Talkatora areas.

As soon as the news of the posters spread, a large number of BJP workers reached the areas and Vijay Shukla, the personal secretary of Lucknow MLA Suresh Srivastava, lodged a complaint with the Para police.

Shukla, in his complaint to the police, said that Sameer Khan aka Sultan and Jai Singh Yadav had put up the posters to malign the image of the BJP MP and MLA.

The posters carried the names of the two SP workers.

SHO Para, Triloki Nath, said that Khan and Yadav have been booked under the charges of defamation and statements of mischief. "The duo is in police custody," Singh said on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, another FIR was also lodged against the SP workers under charges of defamation and statements of mischief at Talkatora police station also. This FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Dharmendra Sharma.

--IANS

amita/rs/

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh​ Samajwadi Party Rajnath Singh missing poster
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp