Bihar polls 2020: Protesting poor administration, people of Hajipur neighbourhood to boycott polls

Agitated at the failure of administration and the sitting MLA of BJP to find a solution for their problem, the residents of  New Veer Kunwar Singh Colony came out on the road with posters of poll boyc

Published: 01st November 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The residents of New Veer Kunwar Singh Colony (Southern) in junior home minister Nityanand Rai's home district Hajipur have collectively decided to boycott voting to protest the waterlogging problem in the colony.

Agitated at the failure of administration and the sitting MLA of BJP to find a solution for their problem, the residents of  New Veer Kunwar Singh Colony came out on the road with posters of poll boycott.

They alleged that despite frequent requests, the Municipal Administration has taken no action to drain out the water accumulated for a month on road.

Dr MP Singh, a resident of the colony said that the people have decided that till drainage is not fixed, no one will participate in voting. 

