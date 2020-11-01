STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP chief Mayawati asks voters to send message to rivals in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh bypolls

Mayawati appealed to voters to make the BSP candidates successful, so that the 'right political message goes to the rivals'.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday appealed to voters in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to vote for her party candidates in the November 3 assembly bypolls, and send a political message to rivals.

Campaigning for the UP and MP assembly bypolls is ending today and everybody's focus is on the November 3 assembly bypolls for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where 7 seats and 28 seats are going to polls, she noted.

"An appeal is to the voters to make the BSP candidates successful, so that the right political message goes to the rivals, and it would be better," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the BSP chief said, "Campaigning for the 94 assembly seats in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections is ending today. And, everybody's focus is on the November 3 voting. My appeal to voters is that they have seen the governments of Janata Dal-United and Rashtriya Janata Dal. Now, one chance should be given to our new alliance."

The BSP, which is contesting on 80 seats in Bihar, has entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samaj Party.

