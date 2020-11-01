Need to increase manpower in Uttarakhand hospitals, say HC appointed COVID-19 committees

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The district-level COVID-19 monitoring committees of Uttarakhand have stated that there is a need to increase manpower in the state hospitals.

The submission was made by the committees in a weekly hearing of the Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday.

Counsel for the petitioners Shiv Bhatt said, "The honorable court praised the committees for their work to fight the Covid 19 epidemic and the state government too for implementing the recommendations."

The high-court appointed committees also added that the thermal scanning mechanisms and compliance to the mandatory norm of wearing a mask must also be improved in the state.

Many suggestions and recommendations were made by the committees including better data collection and bio-waste disposal in the state.

Last month, in a radical suggestion by a high court-appointed district level COVID-19 monitoring committee recommended limiting the number of visitors to the lake town to 500 per day.

In September, the high court had directed the state government to form monitoring committees in all 13 districts of the state to check the condition of treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, quarantine centres and Covid care centres.

The committees comprise of district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate, secretary of the district legal services authority and president of the district bar association or a nominee appointed by the bar president.

