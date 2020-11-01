STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Need to increase manpower in Uttarakhand hospitals, say HC appointed COVID-19 committees

The high-court appointed committees also added that the thermal scanning mechanisms and compliance to the mandatory norm of wearing a mask must also be improved in Uttarakhand.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Workers make arrangements at the 450-bed COVID-19 care centre in Burari ahead of its inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Workers make arrangements at a COVID-19 care centre. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The district-level COVID-19 monitoring committees of Uttarakhand have stated that there is a need to increase manpower in the state hospitals.

The submission was made by the committees in a weekly hearing of the Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday.

Counsel for the petitioners Shiv Bhatt said, "The honorable court praised the committees for their work to fight the Covid 19 epidemic and the state government too for implementing the recommendations."

The high-court appointed committees also added that the thermal scanning mechanisms and compliance to the mandatory norm of wearing a mask must also be improved in the state.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Many suggestions and recommendations were made by the committees including better data collection and bio-waste disposal in the state. 

Last month, in a radical suggestion by a high court-appointed district level COVID-19 monitoring committee recommended limiting the number of visitors to the lake town to 500 per day.

In September, the high court had directed the state government to form monitoring committees in all 13 districts of the state to check the condition of treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, quarantine centres and Covid care centres. 

The committees comprise of district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate, secretary of the district legal services authority and president of the district bar association or a nominee appointed by the bar president.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Vaccine COVID 19 in India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp