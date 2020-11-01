STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Jalaun Congress leader beaten up by women over harassment charges, cries foul

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said police took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral on social media.

Published: 01st November 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALAUN: In an incident caught on tape, Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman Anurag Mishra was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by two women who accused him of harassing them.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, however, has denied the charge and termed it as a "conspiracy" to tarnish his image.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said police took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral on social media.

Mishra said one of the girls was an office-bearer of the party's women cell and was angry as she was removed from her post on the recommendation of senior leaders.

The Congress leader claimed that he had paid for the construction material used in her house.

He alleged that when he demanded his money back, she started misbehaving and beat him up.

Orai Circle Officer Santosh Kumar said police have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

The accused will be arrested soon and the entire matter will be probed, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has formed a five-member team to look into the matter.

Siddharthapriy Srivastava, in-charge administration of the UP Congress Committee, said a five-member team will visit the spot to obtain information about the incident.

Former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya is a member of the team.

Reacting to the incident, Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to UP Chief Minister, in a tweet in Hindi said, "Jalaun is located a few hours from Hathras, @priyankagandhi ji please take out your vehicle and ask your district chairman when he will stop harassing women and girls."

