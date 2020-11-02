STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP invites disgruntled Bengal minister to join his party, TMC slams saffron camp

The BJP MP also said that the TMC had 'no place for honest and hardworking people', and only the saffron party could give him a platform to work freely.

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Saumitra Khan (Photo | Saumitra Khan/Twitter handle)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed his party colleagues were conspiring against him, BJYM state president Saumitra Khan on Sunday invited the transport minister to join the saffron camp.

The BJP MP also said that the TMC had "no place for honest and hardworking people", and only the saffron party could give him a platform to work freely.

The TMC leadership, however, criticised the saffron camp for trying to split the party and said that Adhikari was one of its "assets" .

The state transport minister, during his address in Purulia on Saturday, said he rose through the ranks through hard work, and did not parachute his way to success.

He also said that those inducted into the party by him have now become his detractors.

"There is no place for hardworking and honest people in the TMC. Mass leaders like Suvendu Adhikari will be sidelined to pave the way for a particular MP. He should resign from the TMC and join the BJP. He will have the freedom to work in a democratic party like the BJP," Khan told reporters here.

In the past, too, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had, on several occasions, lauded Adhikari for his "strong connect with the masses".

Reacting to Khan's comment, senior TMC leader and MP Saugato Roy alleged that the BJP was trying to engineer defections in his party.

"Suvendu is an asset of the TMC. The BJP is well aware that they can't do anything on their own so they are trying to engineer defections in the party. That is the only thing they are good at," he said.

According to TMC sources, the Nandigram MLA, who had been distancing himself from the party over the last few months, is organising programmes without the TMC banner.

He has also skipped several state cabinet meetings in the recent past.

Banners with 'Dadar Anugami' (followers of dada) written on them were seen in various parts of East Midnapore district in the last two months.

Speculation was rife that Adhikari might float his own outfit, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

Adhikari, a popular leader in East Midnapore, holds sway over 35 Assembly seats, spanning West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and parts of Birbhum, the TMC sources said.

A close aide of Adhikari said he will organise a rally in Nandigram, the cradle of anti-land acquisition movement, on November 10 and might spell out his next course of action.

"Dada (Suvendu) will hold a meeting at Nandigram on November 10. We are waiting for his message. He did not get his due in the TMC, despite playing a key role in bringing the party to power in 2011," the aide said.

A senior TMC leader said that reconciliation efforts were underway, and the party has opened communication channels with Adhikari and his loyalists.

"We will try our best to ensure he stays in the party. The rest is up to him," the senior TMC leader said.

Suvendu is a member of the powerful Adhikari family of East Midnapore district.

His father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

He had played a vital role in TMC's Nandigram movement in 2007 which helped the party snatch power from the Left Front.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Saumitra Khan Trinamool Congress BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp