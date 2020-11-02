Five members of ‘debt-ridden’ Assam family commit suicide

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: All five members of a “debt-ridden” Assam family allegedly died by suicide.

The bodies of Nirmal Paul, his wife Mallika Paul, daughters Puja, Neha and Sneha were found hanging at their home by the locals on Monday morning. The incident was reported from Tulsibeel in Kokrajhar district.

Puja, a science graduate, was working as a teacher at a private school. Neha and Sneha were pursuing studies.

According to the initial probe by the police, debt forced the family to take the extreme step.

“The locals said the family’s financial condition was very weak. The man was under heavy debt. The investigation will reveal everything,” Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan told The New Indian Express.

He said the police were trying to find out if the deceased persons had left any suicide note.

According to the locals, the man’s accumulated loan was to the tune of lakhs of rupees and he was struggling to repay it. He was an employee of an LPG agency.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)