India registers over 45,000 new COVID-19 cases as total crosses 82 lakh, recovery rate reaches 91.68 per cent

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Published: 02nd November 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:02 AM

In Thoothukudi corporation staff taking corona samples for persons who without wearing mask in public place at Thoothukudi.

In Thoothukudi corporation staff taking corona samples for persons who without wearing mask in public place at Thoothukudi. (Photo | EPS/KARTHIKALAGU)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 .

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,07,43,103 samples have been tested up to November 1 with 8,55,800 samples being tested on Sunday.

