Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday, and wished him good health.

Addressing Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of the state, as her "charming brother", Banerjee prayed for his success in future endeavors.

"Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. Wish you all the success in your future endeavours," she tweeted.

The Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner also referred to as the 'Badshah of Bollywood', was appointed Bengal's brand ambassador in 2012.