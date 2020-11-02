STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masks are anti-Covid vaccine, says Gehlot as Rajasthan passes bill for face cover in public

The new clause proposes to prohibit the movement of any person in public without properly covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

Published: 02nd November 2020

Ashok gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in both private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events.

The assembly provided for the new anti-COVID measure by amending the Rajasthan Epidemic Act, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserting that face masks are the sole anti-COVID vaccine as of now.

The House passed the Rajasthan Epidemic (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

The Bill also made the new provision by seeking to add a new clause in section 4 of the Act.

The new clause proposes to prohibit the movement of any person in public without properly covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

The statement of reasons and objects of the Bill said, "Health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of the mask can help in controlling the spread of Covid-19 considerably and save lives of millions."

While replying to the debate on the Bill in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the fight against coronavirus infection can be won only with the support of the general public.

While approving the Bill, the House rejected an amendment proposal to circulate the Bill for seeking public opinion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earlier said in a tweet that Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against coronavirus infection.

"Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to enact a law making it mandatory to wear masks for protection against corona, as masks are the vaccine to protect against corona."

